Food Allergen Testing Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Food Allergen Testing Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Food Allergen Testing market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Food Allergen Testing Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Food Allergen Testing Market

Sgs, Intertek, Tuv Sud Psb Pte, Als, Eurofins Scientific, Merieux Nutrisciences, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, Romer Labs Diagnostic, Symbio Laboratories.

The global food allergen testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32%, during the forecasted period 2019 – 2025.

Market Overview

– The increased awareness among consumers, regarding the safety of food products they consume, is expected to fuel the demand for the food allergen testing market. The growing consumer demand for fresh and suitable products has led to advanced food safety practices.

– Peanuts and other tree nuts, milk, soy, and shellfish are most-common food allergens. In the United Kingdom. alone, more than 50% of children have some or other kind of food allergies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 600 million people fall ill after eating contaminated food, resulting in approximately 420,000 deaths, each year. Children under the age of 5 are predominantly affected, representing 40% of the foodborne disease burden, and accounting for 125,000 deaths, alone. Such instances are fuelling the growth of the food safety industry, across the globe.

Scope of the Report

The global food allergen testing market is segmented by technology into, HPLC-based technology, LC-MS/MC-based, immunoassay-based, and other technologies; by application into, meat and poultry, dairy, fruits and vegetables, processed food, crops, and others; and by geography. By geography, the global food allergen testing market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa. Owing to the robust demand for processed food products and the number of ingredients and additives that are utilized in processing operations, the allergens have a high probability of detection in such food type.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies

Food allergy has emerged as a serious public health concern. The prevalence of food allergies has been estimated to be around 2-4% in adults and 6-8% in children. Children are the most vulnerable population group to food allergy; they are also two to four times more vulnerable to other allergic conditions, such as asthma or eczema. The global food allergen testing market is driven by the increasing number of food allergies reported to medical establishments. Although children and teenagers are more prone to food allergies, at least 15% of food allergies are first diagnosed in adulthood.

The Food Allergen Testing market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Food Allergen Testing Market on the basis of Types are:

PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based

On The basis Of Application, the Global Food Allergen Testing Market is Segmented into :

Peanuts & Soy, Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts

Regions are covered by Food Allergen Testing Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Europe is the Largest Market

Europe is projected to be one of the fastest growing regions in the food allergen testing market due to stringent policies that have been established to achieve high levels of food safety in the region. Peanuts, tree nuts and fish are some of the common allergenic foods causing frequent allergies in the European population. The prevalence of food allergy in Europe is uncertain. Using food challenges as a criterion for diagnosis, the prevalence of food allergy in Europe has been estimated to be between 3 and 4 %, both in children and adults. More than 17 million Europeans have a food allergy, and hospital admissions for severe reactions in children have risen seven-fold during the past decade, according to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

