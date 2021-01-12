Flavoured Milk Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Flavoured Milk Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Flavoured Milk market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Flavoured Milk Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Flavoured Milk Market

Amul, Arla Foods, AMPI, Bright Food, Mengniu Dairy, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone, Dean Foods, FrieslandCampina, Grupo Lala, Yili, Land OLakes, Morinaga Milk, Mller, Nestl.

Global flavored milk market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period 2019 – 2025.

– New developments in flavors and packaging are observed to be trending in the global flavored milk market, with companies introducing locally-preferred flavors. Additionally, there is a preference for fruit flavors among youngsters. For instance, Prairie Dairy Farms launched two new flavors in flavored milk, namely strawberry crme and orange crme.

– Further, companies are observed to be launching flavored milk varieties with enhanced functional properties. Moreover, they are offering low-sugar and fat-free varieties of flavored milk products in order to tap into the increased diabetic and health-conscious population.

– Considering the opportunity posed by busier lifestyles and the need for convenience, companies are introducing on-the-go flavoured milk in order to increase their offerings and customer base.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of packaging, the flavoured milk market is segmented as paper-based packaging, plastic-based packaging, glass bottles, and metal cans. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels; where other distribution channels include pharmacies and vending machines.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand For Lactose-Free Dairy Propelling the Market Growth

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, approximately 65 percent of the human population has a reduced ability to digest lactose post-infancy. Moreover, lactose intolerance in adulthood is most prevalent in people of East Asian descent, affecting more than 90 percent of adults in some of these communities. It is also common in people of West African, Arab, Jewish, Greek, and Italian descent. For instance, according to a report published by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada the lactose-free dairy sales are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2012 and 2017.

The Flavoured Milk market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Flavoured Milk Market on the basis of Types are:

Chocolate, Fruit, Sterilized

On The basis Of Application, the Global Flavoured Milk Market is Segmented into :

Powder, Premix, Fresh, Dietary Supplement

Regions are covered by Flavoured Milk Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Asia-Pacific Being the Largest Market for Flavoured Milk

According to Tetra Pak, Asia-Pacific had the largest consumption of flavored milk (in billion liters) among all regions across the globe. North America has the second-largest market, followed by Latin America. Although globally, there is an increasing demand for flavoured milk. This led to innovation in terms of flavored milk and the introduction of new flavours. Furthermore, factors, such as efficient and sustainable dairy production in these countries are impacting the markets growth. Further, with increased product innovations, the markets for flavoured milk in North America and Europe are witnessing high growth rates.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Flavoured Milk Market

-Changing Flavoured Milk market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Flavoured Milk market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Flavoured Milk Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

