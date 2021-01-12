Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Commercial Seaweed Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Commercial Seaweed market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Commercial Seaweed Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Commercial Seaweed Market

E.I. DuPont Nemours, Roullier, Cargill, Biostadt, Compo.

The Global Commercial Seaweed market is forecasted to reach USD 23.7 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2025.

Scope of the Report

Seaweeds are a group of photosynthetic non-flowering plant-like organisms (called microalgae) that live in the sea. These are categorized into three major groups based on their dominant pigmentation: red (Rhodophyta), brown (Phaeophyta) and green (Chlorophyta). Commercial seaweed market is also categorized by application as food & beverage, dietary supplements, pharma & medical and others.

– Commercial seaweed has a very large application base due to its functional and healthy benefits. Most of the commercially produced seaweed is used in the food industry, which accounts for 70% of the total market share and other category accounts for 30%, which includes hydrocolloids (with the highest share in the category), followed by feed and fertilizers.

– Sales of seaweed soared, owing to weight loss claims. Seaweed can rehydrate and swell up in the stomach. Globally, seaweeds are gaining popularity at present not only as part of the staple diet, food flavor enhancers, and nutritive food items but also for their weight loss property. For this very reason, the consumption of seaweed has increased by 125% in the United Kingdom alone.

Key Market Trends

Higher Benefits with Enhanced Yield and Productivity

Agriculture is a critical sector for the livelihood of individuals and the stability of the overall global economy. Meeting the food needs and its productivity requirements in the future are of tremendous importance owing to the increasing global population. These requirements can be met through a set of innovations and technologies that have recently come up in support of the agriculture sector; one among them is using seaweed extract to boost agricultural production.

The Commercial Seaweed market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Commercial Seaweed Market on the basis of Types are:

by Product, Red, Brown, Green, by Form, Liquid, Powdered, Flakes

On The basis Of Application, the Global Commercial Seaweed Market is Segmented into :

Animal Feed, Human Consumption

Regions are covered by Commercial Seaweed Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Asia-pacific Held the Largest Share of the Commercial Seaweed Market

The use of seaweed as food has strong roots in Asian countries such as China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, the demand for seaweed as food has spread to North America, South America, and Europe. China is by far the largest seaweed producer, followed by the Republic of Korea and Japan. However, seaweeds are now being produced in all continents. The United States, Mexico, and Canada are poised to witness a high growth rate of the seaweed market. It is anticipated that the per capita consumption of carrageenan would increase by 50% over the next few years, due to market penetration. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for seaweed products. It is the largest regional market that produces and consumes commercial seaweeds.

