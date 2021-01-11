Integrated Passive Device Market 2019 are explored with Leading Players ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics,

The global integrated passive device market accounted for USD 735.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period .

An emerging trend for the small, light-weight devices is boosting the demand for integrated passive devices (IPDs). These integrated passive devices are widely applicable in EMI/RFI filtering, LED lighting and data converters. IPD, such as RF devices, facilitate efficient wireless communication and prevent loss of network signals. They are utilized in several applications including digital & mixed signals, RF transceivers, power amplifiers, MEMS, digital processors, and power management units. The application of this technology in digital and mixed signals is limited but significant. The commercialization of IPDs is a subject to its potential to comply with electrical performance and density requirements of conventional DC-DC converter modules and high-performance silicon digital interposer substrates. Additionally, custom-designed IPDs have applications in specialty and niche technologies such as GPS tracking and cellular encryption. The key industry players are emphasizing on introducing convenient technologies in the field of integrated passive devices. For instance, Murata acquired IPDiA, a leading company in high performance silicon capacitors.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for integrated passive device in consumer durables

Usage of integrated passive device in RF application

Increased need for handheld wireless devices

High cost involved in integrated passive device

Needs longer product life cycle for RF tuning of integrated passive device

Global Integrated Passive Device Market, By Base (Silicon, Non-Silicon), By Product (Baluns and Couplers, Harmonic Filters, Diplex), By Type (ESD, EMI, RF-IPD), By Application (EMI/RFI Filtering, LED Lighting, Data Converters), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Company Coverage of Integrated Passive Device market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Johanson Technology, Inc., OnChip Devices, Inc., Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC, 3DiS Technologies, AFSC, Qorvo, Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, MACOM, CTS Corporation

Major Geographies Covered: United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) etc.

Sub Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]

Reasons to Buy

Current and future of Integrated Passive Device Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The segment that is expected to dominate the Integrated Passive Device Market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Integrated Passive Device Market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Integrated Passive Device Market

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

