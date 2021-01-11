Data Erasure Solutions Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2019-2027 | Blancco Technology Group, Certus Software, CHG-MERIDIAN, Dell Technologies

The data erasure solutions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based services and demand from various industry verticals, including government and media. However, lack of awareness of data security may inhibit the growth of the data erasure solutions market during the forecast period. On the other hand, expanding the electronics sector and rise in data centers is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the players of the data erasure solutions market in the coming years.

The data erasure or data wiping solutions consist of various services such as erasure, certification, and verification. Such solutions are designed to erase data stored in hard drives, removable media, as well as mobile devices. The growing number of smartphone users and a significant rise in the number of small and medium enterprises growing digital has generated a high demand for the data erasure solutions during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key data erasure solutions companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Blancco Technology Group

Certus Software GmbH

CHG-MERIDIAN AG

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Extreme Protocol Solutions

IBM corporation

Ingram Micro Inc.

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC

Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.

WhiteCanyon Software, Inc.

The global data erasure solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, and end-use. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the device type, the market is segmented as servers, laptops, PCs, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use is classified as enterprises, ITADs, data centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global data erasure solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The data erasure solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The reports cover key developments in the data erasure solutions market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from data erasure solutions market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for data erasure solutions in the global market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald