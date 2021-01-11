Comprehensive Report on CAM Software Market Forecast 2019-2025 | Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities with Global Leaders like BobCAD-CAM, Camnetics, Cimatron Group, CNC Software, EDGECAM Hexagon, GRZ SOFTWARE

CAM stands for computer-aided manufacturing and uses computer software and machinery to facilitate and automate manufacturing processes. Modern CAM systems include real-time controls and robotics in addition to materials requirements. CAM offers increased production speeds, raw material consistency, and more precise tooling accuracy, thereby reducing waste and energy for enhanced manufacturing and production efficiency. A rise in the automation trend and the advent of industry 4.0 is a significant factor fueling the demand for the CAM software market during the forecast period.

The CAM software market is anticipated to witness robust growth on account of rapid industrialization in the emerging economies during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing use of CAM software in packaging machinery is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the availability of free and open-source CAM software is a major restraining factor for the CAM software market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions and technological developments would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the CAM software market in the coming years.

Leading Key Players:

BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

Camnetics, Inc.

Cimatron Group (3D Systems Corporation)

CNC Software, Inc.

EDGECAM Hexagon AB

GRZ SOFTWARE

MecSoft Corporation

SolidCAM GmbH

ZWSOFT CO. LTD

The reports cover key developments in the CAM software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from CAM software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for CAM software in the global market.

The “Global CAM Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of CAM software market with detailed market segmentation by model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. The global CAM software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading CAM software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global CAM software market is segmented on the basis of model, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on model, the market is segmented as 2D and 3D. On the basis of the organisation size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, automotive, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, energy and utility, public sector, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global CAM software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CAM software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

