Brucellosis Vaccines Market Overview, Scope and Technology Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Jinyu, Colorado Serum, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biogenesis-Bago, Vetal Company, CZ Veterinaria, SYVA Laboratorios, Indian Immunologicals, Qilu, Tecnovax, Hester Biosciences, Zoetis, Onderstepoort Biological, Instituto Rosenbusch, Ceva Sante Animale, Calier & Biologicos Laverlam, Biovet, Others.

The Global Brucellosis Vaccines market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 3.7% CAGR values during forecast period.

Brucellosis vaccine is a vaccine for cattle, sheep and goats used against brucellosis. Currently, there is no vaccine available for humans.

Brucellosis is a disease caused by a group of bacteria from the genus Brucella. These bacteria can infect both humans and animals. Brucellosis is often spread when people eat contaminated food, which can include raw meat and unpasteurized milk.

Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market Overview:

The classification of Brucellosis Vaccines includes S19 Vaccine, RB51 Vaccine Strain and Other. And the proportion of S19 Vaccine in 2016 is about 86%, and the proportion is stable from 2012 to 2016.

Brucellosis Vaccines is widely used in Cattle, Sheep and Other Animal. The most proportion of Brucellosis Vaccines is for Cattle with market share about 60 in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of Brucellosis Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Brucellosis Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 17% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2016. Following China, South America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

This report segments the Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market on the basis of Types are:

S19 Vaccine

RB51 Vaccine Strain

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market is Segmented into:

Cattle

Sheep

Others

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Brucellosis Vaccines Market in the near future, states the research report.

