AI for Drug Discovery Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Drug discovery is the preliminary step in the process of a novel drug identification and its therapeutic target. Artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly used in the healthcare industry for drug discovery. Artificial intelligence technology has the ability to recognize drug targets, and play a significant role in drug design, discovery, identification and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Drug discovery or new drug target are being estimated based on potency, bioavailability, efficacy, and toxicity.

The AI for drug discovery market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations, a significant growth in venture capital investments, rise in importance of drug discovery and increase in funding of the R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of drug discovery. However, limited awareness, unwillingness among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies, unclear regulatory guidelines for medical software and lack of interoperability among AI solutions offered by different vendors are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Atomwise, Inc.

2. Insilico Medicine

3. BIOAGE

4. Numerate

5. NuMedii, Inc.

6. Envisagenics

7. Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8. BenevolentAI

9. twoXAR, Incorporated

10. Exscientia

The global AI for drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of drug type, technology, application, and end user. On the basis of drug type, the market is classified as small molecule and large molecules. Based on technology, the market is classified as deep learning and machine learning. Based on application, the market is classified as metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic & research institutes, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI for drug discovery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI for drug discovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting AI for drug discovery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AI for drug discovery market in these regions.

