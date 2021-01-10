Hair Care Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Hair Care Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Hair Care market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Hair Care Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Hair Care Market

Henkel, Procter Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Revelon, Avon Products, Aveda, Neutrogena, Amka Products, Combeorporated.

The Global Hair Care Market was valued at USD 15.34 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.51 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2019 to 2025.

Scope of the Report

The growing demand for organic/natural products for personal grooming has become one of the primary concerns for individuals. Among the organic hair care products, owing to its wide usage, conditioners and shampoos held a majority share in the global organic hair care market in 2018. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register a robust growth over the forecast period.

The hair care market includes shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair spray, and others. The other hair care products include hair mask, hair gel, hair serum, color, and various heat protective products. The market is segmented by distribution channel, which includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail stores. Other retail stores include drug stores, salons, etc.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Organic Hair Care Products

The high demand for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the market studied, which has led to the majority of companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients, such as plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. Among the organic hair care product types, such as conditioners and shampoos, serums and oils, and styling, the former holds a majority of the share in the global organic hair care market, owing to its wide usage. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register a robust growth over the forecast period. The demand for organic hair care products in Western Europe is expected to increase at a substantial rate. Moreover, the growing personal care industry is expected to boost the market in Latin America.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Hair Care Market

China is the second largest market for hair care products worldwide, only after the United States. In APAC, the country holds the largest market share, and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. It has the potential to become the largest market of hair care products over the next five to ten years. The usage of premium hair care products is most prevalent in tier one megacities, with increasing penetration in Chinas inland tier two and tier three cities. This is further likely to increase with the growing middle class and consumption of consumer products. The increasing internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies to attract consumers is driving the sales from e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, while sales from the physical retail channel continues to dominate the market.

The Hair Care market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Hair Care Market on the basis of Types are:

Shampoo, Hair Color, Conditioner, Hair Styling, Hair Oil

On The basis Of Application, the Global Hair Care Market is Segmented into :

Household, Commercial

Regions are covered by Hair Care Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

History Year: 2014-2018

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

