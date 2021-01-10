Global Milk And Butter Manufacturing Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Milk And Butter Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The milk and butter manufacturing market consists of sales of milk and butter by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce processed milk products such as pasteurized milk, cream, creamery butter, sour cream and fluid milk dairy substitutes from soybeans and other non-dairy substances. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major players in the global milk and butter manufacturing market include Nestle, Danone, Arla Foods, Muller Group., Lactalis.

The milk and butter manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $380.28 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the milk and butter manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and improved earning capacity.

However, the market for milk and butter manufacturing is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health scares, tax increases, talent crunch and changing consumer preferences.

The increasing incidence of lactose intolerance has led to a rise in demand for lactose free dairy products, as the major trends witnessed in the global milk and butter manufacturing market.

The global milk and butter manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The milk and butter manufacturing market is segmented into milk-dairy, butter.

By Geography – The global milk and butter manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-pacific milk and butter manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global milk and butter manufacturing market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald