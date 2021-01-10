Cosmeceutical Market Rising Trends and Global Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Cosmeceutical Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Cosmeceutical market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Cosmeceutical Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

P&G, Shiseido, Unilever, Beiersdorf, L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Henkel, Kao, LVMH, Revlon, Amway, AVON Beauty Products, Chanel, Clarins, Coty, Edgewell Personal Care, O Boticario, Tom’s of Maine, World Hair Cosmetics (Asia), Helen of Troy, Mary Kay, Conair.

The global cosmeceuticals market was valued at USD 46.93 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 80.36 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.38%, over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The word cosmeceuticals are a combination of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products that have similar benefits as pharmaceutical products.

The Americas dominated the global cosmeceuticals market and occupied the largest market share. At present, the region is witnessing an increased adoption of cosmeceutical products, specifically in the premium category, due to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of these products.

The skincare segment dominated the cosmeceuticals market and occupied the largest portion in the global market.

Aging Population and Cosmeceuticals

During the ten-year period from 2008 to 2017, there has been a rapid growth in population and an increase in the number of people aged 40 years and beyond. By 2050, the world population expects to reach 10.5 billion. The life expectancy for women is predicted to rise from 82.8 years in 2005 to 86.3 years by 2050. Whereas for men, the expected increase in the corresponding period is from 78.4 to 83.6 years. Notably, the share of people from this age group using cosmetic products is on the rise. Over the past two decades, declining fertility and mortality rate has resulted in a sustained rise in aging population globally. People are living longer, and a strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetic industry worldwide. Rapidly aging demographics has led to robust demand for anti-aging products to prevent wrinkles, age spots, dry skin, uneven skin tone and even hair damages.

Natural and Organic is the Driving Market Ingredient

The introduction of new ingredients has played a major role in driving the demand for cosmeceutical products. For instance, the inclusion of antioxidants has bolstered the sales of anti-aging solutions in the overall cosmetic products market. Plant stem cell products, which are an evolving form of natural ingredients, are touted to be the next major innovation in the skincare sector. These products are gradually gaining traction in anti-aging products, such as botanicals, vitamins, and natural proteins.

Not all is Unwrinkled and Fair in the Cosmeceuticals Market

The growing influence of spurious products is considered as a direct consequence of the lack of an efficient regulatory framework that governs the cosmeceutical industry. These products are a major threat to reputed brands, as companies lose their market share to low quality, substandard products. This trend can be predominantly seen in developing economies, where the standards of regulations are not as well drawn out as in the case of mature markets.

This report segments the global Cosmeceutical Market on the basis of Types are:

Skincare Cosmeceuticals, Haircare Cosmeceuticals, Oral Care Cosmeceuticals, Make-Up Cosmeceuticals

On The basis Of Application, the Global Cosmeceutical Market is Segmented into :

Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores, Drugstores, Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

