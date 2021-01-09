Global Frozen Food Manufacturing Market Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Food Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The frozen food manufacturing market consists of sales of frozen food by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen food including frozen fruits, juices, vegetables, and frozen specialty foods. This market does not cover meat products. The companies in the frozen food industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major players in the global frozen food manufacturing market include Tyson Foods, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills Inc.

The frozen food manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $171.36 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the frozen food manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and improved earning capacity.

However, the market for frozen food manufacturing is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health scares, tax increases, talent crunch and changing consumer preferences.

Frozen food companies are investing in innovative packaging to offer better quality frozen food and more convenient packaging to carry and use frozen food as the major trends witnessed in the global frozen food manufacturing market.

The global frozen food manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The frozen food manufacturing market is segmented into frozen fruit, juice, and vegetable manufacturing, frozen specialty food manufacturing.

By Geography – The global frozen food manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-pacific frozen food manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global frozen food manufacturing market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald