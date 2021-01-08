Surprising Growth of Smart Pneumatics Market Porter’s Five Forces Strategy Analysis and Forecast 2027

The smart pneumatics is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growing awareness toward predictive maintenance, penetration of digitization and iiot, demand for intelligent pneumatics due to remote monitoring capabilities, need for wireless infrastructure to maintain/monitor equipment in plants and stringent environmental and safety regulations in energy industry boosts the market growth. However, the high initial investments in valve projects, lack of a common platform for ZigBee, Profibus, and ethernet and lack of standardized certifications and government policies are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004149/

The global smart pneumatic market is segmented on the basis of component, type and industry. Based on component type the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. Further the software is segmented as data integration, diagnostic reporting and parameter calculation. Based on type the market is segmented as smart pneumatic valves, smart pneumatic actuators and smart pneumatic modules. On the basis of the industry the market is segmented as oil & gas, energy & power, water & wastewater, automotive, semiconductor, food & beverages and chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart pneumatic companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bimba Manufacturing Company

Bosch Rexroth AG

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co

Festo Group

Ingersoll-Rand plc,

Metso Corporation

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Rotork

Thomson Groups

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004149/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald