Asia-Pacific Lithium Chemicals Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia-Pacific Lithium Chemicals Market By Type (Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Fluoride, Lithium Bromide and Others), Grade (Industrial Grade, Battery Grade and Others), Application (Battery, Lubricant, Aluminium Smelting & Alloy, Air Treatment, Medical, Glass &Ceramics, Metallurgy, Polymer, Greases and Others), End-User (Industrial, Electronics and Electricals, Transportation, Medical, Power Plants and Others), Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Lithium chloride is a solid substance that has an immense capacity to grasp water and thus it become useful for air-conditioning purposes and as an anti-freezing agent. Lithium is hugely reactive because of its electron configuration. It has a single valence electron in the second shell which is easily released to create new compounds and bonds.

Lithium is highly flammable and bursts into crimson colored flames when thrown into the fire. The lithium chemicals are used in wide range of applications. The lithium hydroxide acts as a condenser to produce glasses that are used for industrial applications as lubricants. It is also used in the production of rechargeable batteries especially for electronic gadgets. Increasing demand for lithium chemicals for industrial purposes is helping the Asia-Pacific lithium chemical market to grow in future.

Asia-Pacific lithium chemicals market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Lithium Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific lithium chemicals market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others In January 2019, Pilbara Minerals have signed an agreement with POSCO, a South Korean based steel manufacturing company, in order to increase the production capacity of POSCO’s lithium capacity. Pilbara is planning to expand their mine so as to supply Lithium concentrate to POSCO. With this move, the company will gain a huge name in the market

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others In August 2019, Altura Mining announces that they had signed an agreement to supply lithium to Chinese battery maker Guangdong Weihua Corp. According to this the company will supply 50,000 dry metric tonnes of lithium concentrate to Guangdong Weihua Corp. Through this the company will be able to expand its product portfolio in the market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others In August 2019, SQM S.A. has started committing to meet the challenge of electromobility sustainable center around carbon, water and energy footprints. It will help the company to meet the growing demand of lithium ion batteries in the market

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others



Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Lithium Chemicals Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Business Expansion:

In August 2018, Neometals Ltd has integrated their lithium business in order to operate Mt Marion Lithium Mine in Western Australia. Mt Marion is a lithium production asset that provides the company with cash flow and an option to off-take lithium product. The move will help the company to access lithium concentrate business in the market.

In March 2018, Livent acquired resources in Argentina and Australia so that they can expand their access to raw materials so that they can able to meet the increasing demand of lithium materials in the market.

Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Lithium Chemicals Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Distributors, Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

