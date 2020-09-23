On Three Releases Infectious & Motivating Electronic Single ‘Mr Supadupa’

On Three – Mr Supadupa

One of the most prominent music producers on the rise, On Three, is set to make a name for himself in the music industry. The talented artist presents his newest feel-good anthem “Mr Supadupa.” The futuristic electronic/dance track delivers an upbeat production with feel-good chords, uplifting vocals, and driving synths. The party-like vocal adorns the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn. This is precisely the kind of record that will have the global crowd grooving and dancing. The song will capture anyone from the first note and will leave people wanting more. ‘Mr Supadupa’ offers a nostalgic electronic sound that blends with a modern pop/dance style. On Three’s “Mr Supadupa” is a must-listen-to single as he continues to release captivating music in 2020. Make sure to add the release to your daily rotation as it will brighten up and motivate you.

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/2kYTjwPYurfMPlujWtzChT?highlight=spotify:track:3N9vHOaNvIKf0rvXa6fBYS

Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/mr-supadupa-single/1530724118

“On Three, is a music creator and songwriter. I create EDM and dubstep music under the Proj3kone label. My music is energetic and fun with a splash of Caribbean vibes. I love dancing so I create music to make people dance their asses off. My music is currently available on all streaming platforms.”

