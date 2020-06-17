COVID-19 Impact on Echocardiography Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Echocardiography market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Echocardiography market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An echocardiogram is a type of ultrasound examination, which uses high-pitched sound waves that pass through a device called a transducer. The device receives echoes of the sound waves as they bounce off to different areas of the heart. These echoes are converted into moving pictures of the heart, which can be seen on a video screen. Echocardiography is an important modality for diagnosing heart diseases. Multi-specialty hospitals with good infrastructure facilities and comprising more than 500 beds use over 10,000 cart-based, laptop/dockable, and portable/handheld echocardiography devices to diagnose and monitor patients. The growing technological advancements further help to develop three-dimensional (3D) modality software based on echocardiography systems to provide 3D images of the anatomical function of the heart.

The global echocardiography market will post a CAGR of more than 3.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for 3D/4D echocardiography is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The benefits of 3D/4D echocardiography over the traditional echocardiography process is foreseen to drive the market in the future. Advantages such as faster diagnosis and quantification, detailed, accurate, and precise images of the heart with the rising awareness among physicians and end-users is anticipated to drive the adoption rates. Moreover, the 3D/4D echocardiography offers precise heart views with good image quality, which cannot be done with 2D data. For instance, the University of Colorado Hospital is implementing the 3D real-time (3D/4D) TEE echocardiography systems such as iE33 system developed by Koninklijke Philips due to its high and precise image capability and ease of use. Therefore, the rising number of multispecialty hospitals, mounting healthcare expenditure, and well-established infrastructure capabilities will raise the adoption rate of 3D/4D echocardiography and in turn propel the growth of the echocardiography market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Echocardiography. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Echocardiography was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Echocardiography is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Echocardiography, including the following market information:

Global Echocardiography Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Echocardiography Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Echocardiography Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Echocardiography Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, Bay Labs, Biosense Webster, Boston Scientific, Bracco Imaging, Carestream Health, CHISON, ContextVision, Digirad, Ecare Medical Technology, Esaote, Fujifilm, Hitachi, MediMatic, Mobisante, Samsung Medison, MIDAS Software Solutions, Abbott, TELEMED Medical Systems, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cart/trolley -based echocardiography devices

Portable/handheld echocardiography devices

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

