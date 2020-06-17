COVID-19 Impact on Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Echocardiography (ECG) Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Echocardiography (ECG) Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

ECG is a process of recording the electrical signals associated with cardiac activity over a period of time. It has become a routine part of any medical evaluation and has been used as a diagnostic test in the past seven decades. ECG is used for the diagnosis and treatment of various types of heart conditions such as myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythms). ECG is a non-invasive procedure used for the diagnosis of heart conditions. The rising incidences of CVDs have led to the rise in the use of ECG devices. The ECG devices market is further segmented into resting ECGs, stress testing, cardiopulmonary stress testing, and Holter monitoring systems.

Hypertension is the most common cause of heart failure and is caused due to a rise in blood pressure in the arteries. These health risks mainly arise because of unhealthy dietary habits, increased stress, and lack of physical activity due to hectic lifestyles. As observed by experts, the primary reason responsible for the majority of cardiac disorders is hypertension. In the US, the incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as coronary heart disease (CHD), stroke, and heart attack are increasing. These chronic diseases require diagnosis and treatment to monitor the severity of the patient’s medical condition daily and maintain medical health records. Moreover, the growing hospitalization of the older population for the treatment of cardiac diseases has also increased the need for ECG diagnosis, which in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global ECG devices market during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Echocardiography (ECG) Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Echocardiography (ECG) Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Echocardiography (ECG) Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Echocardiography (ECG) Devices, including the following market information:

Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, NIHON KOHDEN, Philips Healthcare, Schiller, Spacelabs Healthcare, AliveCor, Allengers, AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue, Applied Cardiac Systems, ASPEL, Beurer, Biocare Bio-Medical Equipment, Bionet, Bionym (now Nymi), Cardiac Designs, Cardinal Health, CardioComm Solutions, Cardioline, CardioSecur, Edan Instruments, DMS Service, DailyCare BioMedical, Fukuda Denshi, InfoBionic, iRhythm Technologies, Kalamed, Medicomp, MGC Diagnostics, Midmark, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Resting ECG devices

Stress ECG devices

Holter monitoring devices

Cardiopulmonary stress testing devices

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

ASCs

