COVID-19 Impact on Drug-Eluting Stent Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Drug-Eluting Stent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Drug-eluting stents, also known as medicated coronary stents, are used to inhibit artery blockages that may occur in patients after an angioplasty surgery. A drug-eluting stent is a tiny, expandable metal mesh tube, which is covered with a pharmacologic agent (drug). Drug-eluting stents are used to treat patients that suffer from atherosclerosis that can occur because of hypertension, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, or a high-cholesterol diet. After a patient undergoes angioplasty, there is a chance that the artery might close again because of blood clots or excessive growth of the surrounding tissues. To address this problem, drug-eluting stents are placed in the artery, preventing it from narrowing or clogging. Thus, drug-eluting stents eliminate the need for repeated revascularization procedures that are used to treat restenosis (narrowing of blood vessels). Restenosis of an artery occurs because of the body’s natural immune response to an injury. Drug-eluting stents help in reducing the arterial blockage and ensure smooth blood flow through the arteries.

The growing prevalence of these diseases is due to factors such as smoking, obesity, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing older population is driving the market because aging increase the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases including atherosclerosis.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Drug-Eluting Stent. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stent was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Drug-Eluting Stent is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Drug-Eluting Stent, including the following market information:

Global Drug-Eluting Stent Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Drug-Eluting Stent Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Drug-Eluting Stent Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Drug-Eluting Stent Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik, Cook Medical, Envision Scientific, Lepu Medical, Meril Life Sciences, MicroPort Medical, Opto Circuits, Shandong JW Medical Systems, STENTYS, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

ZES-BP

EES

ZES

SES

PES

Based on the Application:

Cath labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgicalcenters(ASCs)

