COVID-19 Impact on Drug Device Combination Products Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Drug Device Combination Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Drug Device Combination Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Drug devices facilitate early diagnosis and reduced treatment duration in a majority of surgical procedures. Growing demand is also a consequence of minimal pain, heightened cost efficiency, improved safety, better efficacy, rapid recovery, and reduced hospital stay rendered by these devices.

The global drug device combination product market size is expected to reach USD 176 billion by 2024. Increasing presence of regulatory healthcare authorities enforcing clearly defined protocols for premarket authorizations is anticipated to support manufacturers in gaining approvals for their products. Recently, the U.S. FDA incorporated the lean management process mapping approach to build a more cohesive, streamlined, systematic, and collaborative system for the review of the aforementioned products. Safety guidelines and recommendations issued by these authorities are presumed to increase the adoption of these products in future and boost overall growth during the forecast period.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Drug Device Combination Products was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Drug Device Combination Products is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Mylan N.V., Medtronic, St.Jude Medical, Allergan, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novartis AG, Teleflex Incorporated, C.R. Bard, W.L.Core & Associates, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Drug-eluting stents

Prefilled syringes

Wearable injectors

Insulin injector drug

Based on the Application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Laboratories

Others

