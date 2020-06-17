COVID-19 Impact on dPCR Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on dPCR market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on dPCR market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) technology is an advanced version of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology that enables users to amplify and directly quantify nucleic acids, such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with a high level of precision. The technique allows users to statistically analyze PCR products by converting exponential, analog signals obtained from conventional PCR technology to linear and digital signals.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the focus on disease diagnosis and drug discovery and development. This increase in focus on medical research and drug discovery and development of several diseases is mainly driven by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as by research institutes. Also, it has been observed that governments of many developed and developing countries have been supporting research for new drug discovery and development. dPCR technology plays a vital role in drug discovery and development and for gene expression profiling, nucleic acid sequencing, and pharmacogenomics. Consequently, the major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will increase their adoption of dPCR technology due to high specificity, high accuracy, and productive results in developing new drug candidates. Such factors are expected to propel growth in the global dPCR market during the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm, RainDance Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Exiqon, Formulatrix, Promega Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Stilla Technologies, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Consumables

Instruments

Based on the Application:

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic Laboratories

