In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Digital X-ray System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Digital X-ray System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-digital-x-ray-system-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Digital X-ray systems consist of the same basic parts as analog X-ray systems such as X-ray sensors, amplifiers, image processing computers, and displays. The major difference is the presence of an analog-to-digital converter that converts the analog image to a digital image with the help of detectors inside the system. Digital X-rays can be separated into direct and indirect conversions. The current digital X-ray technology can reduce the exposure of individuals to radiation, improve quality, eliminate cost, and help in the easy processing of images compared to traditional X-ray systems.

The demand for digital X-ray systems is growing at a significant rate since the procedure forms the basis of diagnosis and also the treatment of various medical conditions. Tele-imaging enables healthcare professionals to perform and interpret medical images from remote locations, where the technology is hard to reach. The tele-imaging technology has undergone significant technological advancements which let the doctor or hospital to share videos and images of ultrasound via the Internet, using an IP camera and remote access software. This technology allows real-time teleradiology expertise in the presence of a junior sonographer or radiologist at the patient center. It helps in reducing inpatient care and will be efficient in handling the shortage of the physician’s workforce. Moreover, the introduction of fully automated, versatile, and easy-to-use digital X-ray systems has led to significant expansion of teleradiology and tele-imaging in remote areas, which will drive this market’s growth over the next four years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Digital X-ray System. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Digital X-ray System was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Digital X-ray System is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Digital X-ray System, including the following market information:

Global Digital X-ray System Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Digital X-ray System Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Digital X-ray System Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Digital X-ray System Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Carestream, Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, AGA Sanitätsartikel, Akrus, ALVO Medical, BiHealthcare, CI Healthcare, ConVida Healthcare & Systems, Eschmann Equipment, Famed Zywiec, INFIMED, Medifa-hesse, Merivaara, NUOVA BN, OPT SurgiSystems, Oricare, STILLE, UFSKOSYS, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Stationary digital X-ray systems

Portable digital X-ray systems

Based on the Application:

Interventional X-ray

Mammography

Fluoroscopy

Dental X-ray

Radiography

Veterinary X-ray

Mobile C-arm

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-digital-x-ray-system-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald