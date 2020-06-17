COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diagnostic EP devices are used for the diagnosis of cardiac abnormalities. These devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Diagnostic EP devices are one of the fastest growing segments in the global medical devices market. X-ray systems, ECG devices, and diagnostic EP catheters generate a significant proportion of the revenue for the global diagnostic EP devices market. The growing incidence of CVDs such as cardiac arrhythmia drives the growth of the market.

Technological advances have enabled vendors to convert large conventional ECG stress test systems into compact and portable systems. Portable ECG devices are suitable for people suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and coronary artery disease (CAD). Portable ECG devices allow easy movement and the ambulatory resting ECG monitors are designed specifically for easy home monitoring. The increasing usage of mobile ECG monitoring systems will be one of the key trends that wil gain traction in the diagnostic electrophysiology devices market during the next few years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices, including the following market information:

Global Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Abbott, Atrium Medical, Beijing Demax Medical Technology, Biosense Webster, BIOTRONIK, MicroPort Scientific, Millar, Siemens Healthineers, Spacelabs Healthcare, Sterlimed, SUZUKEN, Tyche MedTech, Vimecon, Hill-Rom, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

X-ray systems

electrocardiogram (eCG) devices

Diagnostic electrophysiology (EP) catheters

Electromyography (EMG) devices

electroencephalogram (eeG) devices

Based on the Application:

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs)

