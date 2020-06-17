COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Electrodes Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Electrodes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Electrodes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrodes are electrical conductors that can pass energy signals from a power source to a device or a material. Electrodes are made from metals such as zinc, manganese oxide, copper, silver, cadmium, nickel, and others. Electrodes are electrochemical cells that are either called anode or cathode. In an anode, the electron leaves the cell and oxidation occurs. In a cathode, the electrons enter the cell and reduction occurs. In healthcare, electrodes assist in the diagnosis and treatment of several chronic diseases.

According to the center for disease control and prevention (CDC), about 4% of the population in the US acquire hospital-acquired infections annually and nearly 99,000 people die in the country. This drives the need for disposable electrodes because they reduce the risks of cross contamination. Also, these electrodes require less duration for sterilization since they are low maintenance electrodes. Physicians highly prefer these electrodes because, they reduce the duration for skin preparation during emergencies. These benefits encourage vendors to invest more in research and developmental activities to develop better medical electrodes. Rhythmlink has already introduced disposable MR-conditional EEG cup electrodes that offer better patient outcome and increases the system’s safety and efficiency.

Major competitors identified in this market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, C.R. Bard (BD), Stryker, Smiths Medical, Edward LifeSciences, AngioDynamics, OSYPKA AG, CathRx (Khelix), LABORIE, Shanghai MicroPort EP MedTech, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Angiography Catheters

Ultrasound Catheters

OCT Catheters

Electrophysiology (EP) Catheters

Other

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

