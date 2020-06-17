COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Catheters Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Catheters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Diagnostic Catheters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diagnostic catheter is a thin flexible tube that is inserted into the target site, be it veins, arteries, or uterine cavity for the diagnostic purpose. It also allows injection of radio-opaque dye to the target site for the interventional diagnostic purpose. Diagnostic catheters are used for different conditions related to neurology, cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, and pulmonary or reproductive health. Diagnostic catheters are most commonly used in angiographic procedures. They are used for the diagnosis of various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), especially cardiac arrhythmias. Cardiac arrhythmia is mainly of three types: atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and supraventricular tachycardia. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common types of cardiac arrhythmia prevalent among the population globally. The diagnostic catheter delivers a radiopaque media or a therapeutic agent to the target site in the vascular system. It also leads a guidewire or a catheter to the target site.

It has been observe that almost 14% of the total population is affected by neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The rising incidence of neurological disorders, infertility, urological, and gastroenterological diseases is driving the need for diagnostic procedures. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for diagnostic procedures will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global diagnostic catheters market till 2021. In addition, the adoption of diagnostic catheter supplies is increasing due to the rising prevalence of reproductive health issues and urological and gastroenterological issues. Furthermore, environmental factors associated with urbanization is resulting in an increased incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and obesity. This in turn, will further boost the adoption of diagnostic catheters.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Diagnostic Catheters. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Diagnostic Catheters was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Diagnostic Catheters is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Diagnostic Catheters, including the following market information:

Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diagnostic Catheters Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic, AngioDynamics, B. Braun Melsungen, Biosense Webster, Biosensors International, BIOTRONIK, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, ENDOCOR, Meril Life Sciences, MicroPort Scientific, Stryker, Terumo, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Angiography catheters

EP catheters

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

Physicians’ office

Diagnostic and imaging centers

