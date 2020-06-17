COVID-19 Impact on Diabetes Management Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Diabetes Management Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Diabetes Management Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diabetes management devices include insulin delivery systems and blood glucose monitoring devices, which are used to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently with fewer side effects. Diabetes (type 1 and type 2) is a chronic disease condition, which occurs due to glucose impairment. The major factors contributing to the disease include obesity, urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, an elevated level of cholesterols, and hypertension. Vendors in this market are offering high-end insulin delivery systems (less invasive, sleek, pocket-sized, and portable devices) and continuous glucose monitoring systems, which are highly efficient and have user-friendly features.

Diabetes is a chronic disease and is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. It is that state in the body when the pancreas cannot produce sufficient insulin. Increasing blood sugar level can be a threat and can cause severe damage to the body. The study identifies rising global burden of diabetes as one of the primary growth factors for diabetes management devices market. Factors responsible for increase in diabetic population include obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and growing urbanization. Older people above 65 years are more prone to diabetes. Countries such as China and India have higher diabetic people due to the increase in obesity and urbanization. Owing to the increase in diabetic population across the world, there is increase in adoption of diabetes management devices.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Diabetes Management Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Diabetes Management Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, Dexcom, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, LifeScan, Medtronic, AgaMatrix, Animas, ARKRAY, Ascensia Diabetes Care, B. Braun Melsungen, BD, Beta Bionics, Bigfoot Biomedical, BIONIME USA, CellNovo, Eli Lilly, iHealth Labs, Insulet, Nemaura Medical, Nipro, Nova Biomedical, Novo Nordisk, Panasonic Healthcare, Prodigy Diabetes Care, Sanofi, Senseonics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Trividia Health, TypeZero Technologies, Valeritas, etc.

