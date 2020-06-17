COVID-19 Impact on Dermal Facial Fillers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Dermal Facial Fillers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Dermal Facial Fillers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dermal facial fillers are injectables that fill facial wrinkles to restore the smooth appearance of skin.

The increasing global awareness of medical aesthetics is one of the key factors impelling the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. Medical aesthetics is a clinical subspecialty segment that focuses on improving the appearance of people through minimally invasive or non-invasive cosmetic treatments such as facial rejuvenation products, breast implant procedures, dental implantation, and body contouring. Furthermore, with growing number of individuals willing to have a natural and healthy-looking appearance, medical aesthetics is increasingly becoming a part of regular treatments. Consequently, the increasing demand for medical aesthetics will further proliferate the growth of dermal facial fillers market during the predicted period.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Dermal Facial Fillers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dermal Facial Fillers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Dermal Facial Fillers, including the following market information:

Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ALLERGAN, Anika Therapeutics, Galderma, Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Juvéderm XC / Juvéderm Ultra XC / Juvéderm Voluma XC

Restylane Silk / Restylane / Restylane-L

Perlane / Perlane-L

Sculptra

Radiesse

Based on the Application:

Hospitals and dermatological clinics

Beauty centers and medical spas

