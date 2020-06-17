COVID-19 Impact on Dental Surgical Equipment Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Dental Surgical Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Dental Surgical Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dental surgery involves diagnosis, surgical intervention, and adjunctive treatment of oral diseases. This science is applied to restore functional as well as aesthetic aspects of the oral and maxillofacial region, or damage due to any injury or defect involving soft and hard tissues. It can be as simple as a tooth extraction or as complex as a dental implant. Dental surgeons are trained to perform any surgery or cosmetic procedure to correct any kind of problem related to mouth, jaws, facial structures, and neck.

The increasing demand for cosmetic maxillofacial surgery is one of the key drivers that will stimulate growth in the market during the predicted period. Cosmetic maxillofacial surgery helps to re-establish the normal functioning of defected parts caused from diseases, damage, burn, birth defects, or aging. The surgery enhances individual appearance by correcting the physical deformities. Oral and maxillofacial specialists treat defects and injuries on face, mouth, teeth, and jaws. Maxillofacial surgeons are highly trained to perform surgical procedures to treat any abnormality related to soft tissue (skin and muscle) and hard tissue (bone and cartilage) of the maxillofacial area. The increasing adoption of cosmetic maxillofacial surgery will directly influence the growth of the dental surgical equipment market as patients are encouraged to undergo cosmetic surgeries or procedures because they are minimally invasive.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Dental Surgical Equipment. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Dental Surgical Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dental Surgical Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Dental Surgical Equipment, including the following market information:

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include 3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Patterson Companies, A-dec, American Medicals, AMD LASERS, BIOLASE, DENTAURUM, Gnatus, MIDMARK, Planmeca, Septodont, Ultradent Products, Zirkonzahn, Zimmer Biomet, Zolar Technology, 3Shape, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Dental systems and equipment

Dental lasers

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

