COVID-19 Impact on Dental Floss Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Dental floss is essentially a thread, which removes food trapped between teeth and removes the film of bacteria that forms there before it has a chance to harden into plaque. Toothbrush bristles alone cannot clean effectively between these tight spaces and hence, the need for dental floss arises.

The dental floss market is witnessing a huge demand for dental floss from consumers as a means to prevent interdental diseases such as gingivitis and gum decay. The high rate of spending on oral or dental care products to prevent and avoid dental surgeries and reduce healthcare costs and the increasing knowledge of preventive health measures and growing disposable income, will increase the purchase volume of dental floss, which will subsequently propel the growth of the market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Procter & Gamble, Colgate, Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar Group, Dr Fresh, DenTek, Lion Corporation, Plackers, Watsons, Good Tooth, Shanghai Loud, The Humble Co, Naisen Caring, Guangzhou Weimeizi, Perfect Group Co.,Ltd, Fawnmum, Dr.Tung’s, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Waxed flosses

Unwaxed floss

Others

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Dental clinics

In-House

Others

