COVID-19 Impact on Dental Chairs Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Dental Chairs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Dental Chairs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dental chairs are compact, space-saving equipment that can be adjusted for height, backrest, and armrest to provide support to patients and HCPs. Dental chairs are used by dentists. They have a foot switch, an imaging system, a balance arm, an operating light, an X-ray viewer, and an extended tray attached to them.
The increasing of product bundling will be one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the dental chairs market during the next four years. The manufacturers in the market are offering other product along with dental chairs, for instance Midmark has extended its promotional program, which is called the Midmark Corporation Game Changer Operatory Promotion, to offer significant price reductions on select product bundles. This will help manufacturers to increase their market penetration and sales for their product, such initiatives will drive the growth of the market.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Dental Chairs. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Dental Chairs was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dental Chairs is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Dental Chairs, including the following market information:
Global Dental Chairs Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Global Dental Chairs Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Global Dental Chairs Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Global Dental Chairs Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Danaher, PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, A-dec, Midmark, Cefla, Diaco, DentalEZ, J. Morita, SDS Dental, SHINHUNG, TECNODENT, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Powered dental chairs
Nonpowered dental chairs
Based on the Application:
Hospital
Dental clinics and laboratories
Others
