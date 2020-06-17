COVID-19 Impact on Dental Adhesives Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Dental Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Dental Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dental adhesives are type of glues which are used for attachment of dental crowns and dentures. It helps in dental restoration, minimizes dental sensitivity, reduces the chances of infection, and provides stability between the tooth and gum.

The increasing number of patients for dental procedures makes the demanding of dental adhesives market keeping extending. The growth of this market will owe to factors such as the rise in orthodontic diseases, increasing oral maxillofacial surgeries, the growing periodontal problems in the geriatric population, and the increasing dental problems in elderly population. Additionally, the increase in awareness about dental diseases and poor oral health that will encourage people to choose dental treatment, will also increase the demand for dental adhesives.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Dental Adhesives. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Dental Adhesives was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dental Adhesives is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Dental Adhesives, including the following market information:

Global Dental Adhesives Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dental Adhesives Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dental Adhesives Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dental Adhesives Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Dentsply Sirona, GSK, 3M, Ultradent Products, BISCO, Dental Speed Graph, DETAX Ettlingen, Dental Tech, Esschem Europe, GC Corporation, GluStitch, Harvard Dental, Heraeus Kulzer, Ivoclar Vivadent, JJ Orthodontics, Kerr, Kuraray America, Medicept, PDT, Prime Dental Manufacturing, Procter & Gamble, Queisser Pharma, SDI Limited, SEABOND, Septodont, Sino-dentex, Wuhe Greenland Biotech, YAMAHACHI DENTAL, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Denture adhesives

Restorative dental adhesive

Based on the Application:

Hospital

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

