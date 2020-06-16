Global Veterinary Wellness Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Veterinary Wellness market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Veterinary Wellness market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Veterinary wellness are services provided by veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics to improve the health of veterinary animals. Under veterinary wellness, veterinary hospitals and clinics launch various plans and programmes by collaborating with various veterinary associations.
Global Veterinary Wellness Scope and Market Size
Veterinary Wellness market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Veterinary Wellness market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The following players are covered in this report:
VetMatrix
Pitts Veterinary Hospital
Veterinary Wellness Center
The Whole Pet Vet Hospital & Wellness Center
VetNetwork
Wellness Veterinary Clinic
Binford Pet Wellness Clinic
Zoetis Services
Veterinary Wellness Breakdown Data by Type
Aesthetic Care
Dental Care
Infectious Disease
Pain Management
Other
Veterinary Wellness Breakdown Data by Application
Veterinary Hospitals
Veterinary Clinics
