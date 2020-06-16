Global Tele-ICU Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
In this report, the Global Tele-ICU Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tele-ICU Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Tele-ICU is a network of computerized audio-visual communication that link critical care doctors and nurses (intensivists) to intensive care units (ICUs) in different hospitals regardless of distance.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tele-ICU Services Market
The global Tele-ICU Services market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Tele-ICU Services Scope and Market Size
Tele-ICU Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tele-ICU Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The following players are covered in this report:
Philips
iMDsoft
INTeleICU
Inova
Banner Health
UPMC Italy
TeleICU
VISICU
Advanced ICU Care
Tele-ICU Services Breakdown Data by Type
Hardware
Software
Tele-ICU Services Breakdown Data by Application
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
