Covid-19 Impact on Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Various methods are available for the surface treatment of metals, before any operation such as printing, adhesion, or coating is carried out on the surface of the metals. The process of treatment of any component made from metal (or polymer) before application of coating on the surface of the component is known as surface treatment of metal. Surface treatment of the metal ensures that the metal surface can adhere to the coating or printing that is about to be applied to it as the treatment increases the surface energy level of the metal’s surface.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for chemical surface treatments across the globe. The growth of the Asia Pacific chemical surface treatments market can be attributed to the large industrial base in the region and increased demand for automobiles. In addition, several initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the Asia Pacific region to attract investments from various international companies are also expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific chemical surface treatments market during the forecast period.

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, DowDuPont, Atotech, Henkel, PPG Industries, Platform Specialty Products, NOF Corporation, Nihon Parkerizing, Vanchem Performance Chemicals, Kyoeisha Chemical, AD International, Tantec, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Protective Oils

Rust and Scale Removers

Oil and Dirt Removers

Detergent

Other

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Construction

Electrical

Medical

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace

Other

