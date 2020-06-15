Covid-19 Impact on Metal Foams Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Metal Foams market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Metal Foams market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal foams incorporates structured cellular material provided as cushion, insulation, vibration damping, or as a packaging application. These light weight cellular material, metal foams are popular in the market for its interesting combination of physical and chemical parameters that offers high stiffness, high compression strength and energy absorption.

By material, the aluminum foam segment accounted for the largest share of the metal foam market in 2017. Aluminum foam offers various useful properties, such as thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, high porosity, and corrosion resistance.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ultramet, Dalian Thrive Mining, Havel Metal Foam, Exxentis, Nanoshell, ECKA Granules GmbH, Spectra Mat, Alveotec, Shan XI Putai Aluminum Foam, AMC Electro Technical Engineering, Recemat, Intergran Technologies, Hollomet GmbH, Aluminum King, Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Aluminum

Nickel

Copper

Others

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Aerospace And Defense

Construction & Infrastructure

Others

