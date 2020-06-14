Global Functional Dyspepsia Drug Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027

Functional dyspepsia has an annual incidence rate of 9 to 10% worldwide, the recent definition as postulated from the Rome I and II consensus committees is that dyspepsia is considered as discomfort and pain encountered in the upper abdomen region. Further clinical investigation has revealed a high preponderance of functional dyspepsia in the female population in comparison to the male population.

Acid suppressant therapy is spearheading the treatment regimen segment for the functional dyspepsia drug market. Omeprazole, lansoprazole, pantoprazole, etc. need to be taken 30 minutes prior to any meal in order to subdue the excessive acids produced by the proton pumps present in the stomach mucosa. Prokinetic agents such as metoclopramide and domperidone are frequently employed to digestive tract motility by increasing the lower esophageal sphincter pressure to facilitate gastric emptying and antropyloric motility. Antidepressants are anticipated to register rampant market growth in the near future owing to its ability to relieve anxiety and stress-related indigestion with improved gastric accommodation and postprandial symptoms.

Hospital pharmacy is presently leading the distribution channel segment for the functional dyspepsia market. Precise compounding of functional dyspepsia treatment drugs in accordance with a physician’s prescription by the hospital pharmacist is mandatory to negate the occurrence of any drug-related adverse events. Retail pharmacy is gaining tremendous demand as a sales channel in the developing regions on account of established generic drugs market and the ability to cater to medicines at cheaper prices.

North America is currently spearheading the geography segment for the functional dyspepsia drug market. A significant increase in dyspepsia primarily drives market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings presented by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 24% of the population in the United States suffer from heartburn at least once a month. The causative agents associated with functional dyspepsia in the region are increasing consumption of caffeinated beverages, alcohol, tobacco, junk food, etc. Europe is in the 2nd place in the regional segment for the functional dyspepsia drug market. Affordable reimbursement scenario and supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA), for the sale and distribution of functional dyspepsia drugs together, accentuate the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period on account of the spicy diet, a growing inclination for carbonated drinks, etc. It provides a lucrative market opportunity for the western giants to establish retail outlets in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of functional dyspepsia drugs are Sandoz, Inc., Aurohealth LLC., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited., Sanofi Aventis., Accord Healthcare, and Bayer AG.

Market Key Takeaways:

A constant rise in the number of the adult population suffering from functional dyspepsia worldwide

Effective diagnosis of the dyspepsia type followed by effective implementation of treatment guidelines to accentuate the market growth

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the drugs employed for the treatment of functional dyspepsia will further propel the market growth.

