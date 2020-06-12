COVID-19 Impact on H Acid Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on H Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on H Acid market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

H acid, 1-amino-8-naphthol 3, 6-disulphonic acid, is a crystalline or paste, slightly soluble in cold water, soluble in alkaline solutions such as soda ash and caustic soda.It is a key intermediate in the production of reactive dyes.H acid is mainly used for the production of acid, direct and reactive dyes, such as acid fuchsin 6B, acid red G, acid black 10B, direct black, reactive brilliant red k-2bp, reactive purple k-3r, reactive soluble blue k-r and more than 90 kinds, these dyes are used for wool spinning, cotton fabric dyeing.H acid plays a key role in the production of reactive dyes.Under the influence of increasingly stringent environmental protection requirements in China, many H acid enterprises in China have stopped production or maintained low operating rate. The representative enterprises are chuyuan group and jihua group, which are the leading H acid enterprises in China and have been greatly impacted.On the other hand, it is also because of the backward domestic production technology.Catalytic hydrogenation is a continuous production process, and as a representative of advanced technology, its sewage discharge is greatly reduced. The traditional process is intermittent iron powder reduction process, and the vast majority of H acid enterprises in China are still in use.However, to upgrade the process needs to invest a lot of money, which is also the current difficulties faced by enterprises.Currently, global H acid production bases are mainly concentrated in China and India, with an annual capacity of about 180,000 tons in China and 40,000 tons in India in 2018.The production areas of H acid in China are mainly hubei, jiangsu and shandong.India is mainly distributed in gujarat and maharashtra.Europe, America, Japan and South Korea have already shut down or shifted the industry.The whole dyestuffs industry in China is in the stage of industrial upgrading and industry reshuffle, a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises are gradually being eliminated, and the backward process is also being replaced by the new process, so this stage is likely to lead to a short period of market supply imbalance, and then cause the market price volatility.The H acid price in China reached a peak of 50 yuan/kg in 2014, and then gradually fell to 34 yuan/kg in 2018.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for H Acid. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for H Acid was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for H Acid is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of H Acid, including the following market information:

Global H Acid Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global H Acid Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global H Acid Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global H Acid Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Chuyuan Hi-Tech Group Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Jihua Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Runtu Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co.,Ltd, Shandong Yuyuan Group Co.,Ltd., Wudi Keyi, Kiri Industries Limited, Bodal Chemicals, Bhageria Industries, SPCL, Shree Hari Chemicals, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Powdery

Paste

Based on the Application:

Reactive Dyes

Other

