COVID-19 Impact on Salt Hydrate Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Salt Hydrate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Salt Hydrate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-salt-hydrate-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Salt hydrates are mainly employed in various application segments including advanced phase change materials, energy, construction and refrigeration among others. Major product segments for salt hydrate include cupric sulfate, copper sulfate, copper salt and table salt among others.
North America dominates the global salt hydrates market in terms of consumption and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Europe has been the second largest geographic segment for salt hydrates. The demand in Europe is mainly driven by growth in electronics segment. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. High growth rate in the developing economies of India and China is expected to drive the market growth in the region.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Salt Hydrate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Salt Hydrate was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Salt Hydrate is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Salt Hydrate, including the following market information:
Global Salt Hydrate Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Salt Hydrate Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Salt Hydrate Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Salt Hydrate Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, DowDuPont, Honeywell International, Phase Change Products, Rubitherm GmbH, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Copper Salt
Table Salt
Others
Based on the Application:
Pharmaceutical
Building & Construction
Food & Beverages
Refrigeration
Others
