COVID-19 Impact on Salt Hydrate Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Salt hydrates are mainly employed in various application segments including advanced phase change materials, energy, construction and refrigeration among others. Major product segments for salt hydrate include cupric sulfate, copper sulfate, copper salt and table salt among others.

North America dominates the global salt hydrates market in terms of consumption and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Europe has been the second largest geographic segment for salt hydrates. The demand in Europe is mainly driven by growth in electronics segment. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. High growth rate in the developing economies of India and China is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, DowDuPont, Honeywell International, Phase Change Products, Rubitherm GmbH, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Copper Salt

Table Salt

Others

Based on the Application:

Pharmaceutical

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Refrigeration

Others

