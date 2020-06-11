COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Vitamins Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Vitamins market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Vitamins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vitamins being an essential micronutrient are one of the major dietary supplements currently used. There are 17 different types of vitamins each provide a solution for many problems like improving the immune system, bone strength, health and so on. Consumers tend to prefer liquid vitamins overtaking them in form of pills as liquid vitamins are easily absorbed by the body.

The global market demand for dietary supplements, especially liquid vitamins is increasing day by day. The market for liquid vitamins is driven by factors like increase in health-related awareness of people, urban lifestyle influence, and the tendency of prevention than curing health issues. There other factors like an increase in disposable income, increase in geriatric population as well as the overall population has also lead to an increase in demand for liquid vitamins.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Liquid Vitamins. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Liquid Vitamins was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Liquid Vitamins is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Liquid Vitamins, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Vitamins Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Vitamins Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Vitamins Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Vitamins Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ADM, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, BASF, DSM, Bluestar Adisseo, Lonza Group, Atlantic Essential Products, Amway, AIE Pharmaceuticals, Makers Nutrition, Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Shandong Haineng Bioengineering, Anhui Tiger Biotech, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Water Soluble

Fat Soluble

Based on the Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic Industry

Feed Additives

Others

