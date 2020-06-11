COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-granulated-blast-furnace-slag-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag is obtained by quenching molten iron slag (a by-product of iron and steel-making) from a blast furnace in water or steam, to produce a glassy, granular product that is then dried and ground into a fine powder.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag, including the following market information:
Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Hesteel Group, JFE Steel, Tata Steel, Nucor Corporation, Hyundai Steel, Jiangsu Shagang Group, Ansteel Group, NLMK Group, Gerdau, ThyssenKrupp, US Steel, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Alkalinity Blast-Furnace Slag
Acidic Blast-Furnace Slag
Based on the Application:
Portland Cement and Concrete
Bricks and Blocks
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-granulated-blast-furnace-slag-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market
- Challenges to market growth for COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of COVID-19 Impact on Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald