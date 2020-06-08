In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Zinc Borate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Zinc Borate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-zinc-borate-market-insights-forecast-to-2026



Zinc borate, also known to be borate of zinc is an inorganic compound. The material comes in white crystalline color or in form of amorphous powder that is unsolvable in water. Moreover, the compound’s toxicity is usually low and has a melting point of about 980 °C.

In the chemistry field, zinc borate is referred to as an inorganic compound (a borate of zinc). This chemical compound has different variations due to the ration of zinc/boron and the water content in it. The forms include 2ZnO•3 B2O3•3.5H2O, 2ZnO•3 B2O3, 4ZnO•B2O3•H2O), 4ZnO•6B2O3•7H2O, 2ZnO•2B2O3•3H2O.

Among those types, 2ZnO•3 B2O3•3.5H2O is the most widely used one.

Zinc borate is primarily used in plastics and cellulose fibers, paper, rubbers and the textiles industry because of its flame retardant feature. Also, it is a useful smoke suppressant in the plastic and rubber industry. Due to its distinctive performance, it can also be found in other fields, such as fertilizer, painting, adhesive and so on. Among those applications, function as flame retardant/smoke suppressant holds the largest market share in zinc borate applications, which was 89.12% in 2015.

North America, Europe and China are the major production base of zinc borate. The three regions contributed about 87.69% share in the global production market in 2015. In addition, North America is the largest production base for the time being, of which production reached to 30803 MT in 2015. The industry is relatively concentrated. Borax, Chemtura, Wuwei Industrial,Societa Chimica Larderello and so on are the leading giants in the zinc borate market.

As for consumption, North America, Europe and China are the major consumers as well. Industries, such as plastics, rubber, provide sufficient support for the development of zinc borate. In 2015, North America, Europe and China consumed about 29221MT, 14908MT and 18736 MT respectively, with a total share of 81.97% in the consumption market.

Although there are some alternatives of zinc borate in the flame retardant field, due to its own characteristics, zinc borate still has a rigid demand in some field. Market insiders think the market of zinc borate will keep growing in the coming years. Whereas, considering the fierce completion caused by alternatives and the various zinc borate manufacturers, the market is estimated to face uncertainties as well, such as price fluctuations.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Zinc Borate 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Zinc Borate 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Zinc Borate 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 10 million in 2019. The market size of Zinc Borate 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Zinc Borate market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Zinc Borate market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zinc Borate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Zinc Borate market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Zinc Borate market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Zinc Borate market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Zinc Borate market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Zinc Borate market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Borax

Lanxess

Wuwei Industrial

Societa Chimica Larderello

Royce

Wallace FR

Taixing Fine Chemicals

C-Tech

Chuanjun

Shandong Bio

Enter Chemical

Sakai Chemical

Xusen

Lida Chemical

Zinc Borate Breakdown Data by Type

2ZnO·3 B2O3·3.5H2O

2ZnO·3 B2O3

4ZnO·B2O3·H2O

4ZnO·6B2O3·7H2O

2ZnO·2B2O3·3H2O

Zinc Borate Breakdown Data by Application

Flame Retardant

Compound Formulation

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-global-zinc-borate-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald