COVID-19 Impact on Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

A shape memory alloy (SMA) is an alloy that “remembers” its original shape and that when deformed returns to its pre-deformed shape when heated. This material is a lightweight, solid-state alternative to conventional actuators such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and motor-based systems. Shape-memory alloys have applications in industries including automotive, aerospace, and biomedical and robotics. Nickel-titanium alloys have been found to be the most useful of all SMAs. Other shape memory alloys include copper-aluminum-nickel, copper-zinc-aluminum, and iron-manganese-silicon alloys. The generic name for the family of nickel-titanium alloys is Nitinol.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the shape memory alloys industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe United States and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese shape memory alloys production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

China shape memory alloys industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become international shape memory alloys major consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product. Although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

Currently the global major manufacturers are: Nitinol Devices & Components, SAES Getters,G.RAU GMBH & CO. KG (Euroflex and Admedes Schuessler). Although many new projects are put into production in recent years, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese shape memory alloys market demand is increasing, it provide a good opportunity for the development of Shape memory alloys market and technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported equipment.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Shape Memory Alloys 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Shape Memory Alloys 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Shape Memory Alloys 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 745.7 million in 2019. The market size of Shape Memory Alloys 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nitinol Devices & Components

SAES Getters

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

ATI Wah-chang

Johnson Matthey

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Seisen

Metalwerks PMD

Ultimate NiTi Technologies

Dynalloy

Grikin

PEIER Tech

Saite Metal

Smart

Baoji Seabird Metal

GEE

Shape Memory Alloys Breakdown Data by Type

Nickel-Titanium

Copper Based

Fe Based

Others

Shape Memory Alloys Breakdown Data by Application

Medical Applications

Aircraft Applications

Automotive

Home Appliance

Others

