COVID-19 Impact on Global Polybutene Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Polybutene market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Polybutene market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polybutene is the polymer of butylene and isobutylene. In this report, we count polybutene-1 (PB-1) and polyisobutene (PIB).

There are two types of polybutene in the report. LyondellBasell is the only producer of PB-1 in Europe. BASF and INEOS are the industry leaders of PIB in Europe. In 2015, the production of PIB is 219009 MT and PB-1 is 61943 MT. PIB takes about 77.95% of Europe total production market and PB-1 takes only 22.05% in 2015.

The production of polybutene in Europe increased from 259043 MT in 2011 to 280952 MT in 2015. The CAGR is about 2.05%. And the consumption of polybutene in Europe grew from 219328 MT to 239099 MT during 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 2.18%. The growth rate of consumption is a bit faster than that of production in Europe. And the production in Europe is more than consumption. Europe is a net exporter of polybutene.

France is the largest production region of polybutene in Europe in 2015. France produced 89540 MT of polybutene. It was about 31.87% of total production in Europe. Production in Belgium is close to France. Belgium takes about 29.74% of Europe total production market share. Germany and Netherlands are also important countries for polybutene production. They each produced 39345 MT and 61943 MT, which is 22.05% and 14.00% in share.

Germany is the largest consumption area of polybutene in Europe in 2015. It consumed 52384 MT polybutene in 2015, which is about 21.91% of the total consumption in Europe. The consumption in France, Belgium and Netherlands are close. They each consumed 45221 MT, 40667 MT and 40409 MT. The four countries totally consumed 74.73% of Europe total consumption in 2015.

The application of PB-1 includes piping systems, hot melt adhesives, plastic packaging and masterbaches, etc. The application of PIB includes adhesives, fuel and lubricant additives, sealants, masterbatches and chewing gum, etc. The largest application of polybutene is fuel and lubricant additives in 2015. It takes about 24.24% of total market share. Plastic packaging and adhesives are the second and third largest application of polybutene. They each takes 18.19% and 17.12% of total market share in 2015.

The production of polybutene would reach 303315 MT by 2022. The CAGR from 2016 to 2021 is about 1.38%. The sales of polybutene in Europe would increase from 242763 MT in 2016 to 263420 MT by 2021. The CAGR is about 1.65%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Polybutene 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Polybutene 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Polybutene 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 498.8 million in 2019. The market size of Polybutene 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Polybutene market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Polybutene market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Polybutene market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Polybutene market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Polybutene market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Polybutene market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Polybutene market.

