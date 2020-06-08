COVID-19 Impact on Global Guanidine Carbonate Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Guanidine Carbonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Guanidine Carbonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Guanidine Carbonate (CAS No.593-85-1) is an alkaline, organic salt. The chemical formula for Guanidine Carbonate is C3H12O3N6。Guanidine Carbonate’s primary functions have been for use in formulations for hair straightening, as a depilatory agent, for use in pH adjustment, and as a buffering agent. It is employed as a strong organic alkali, organic intermediate, in soap and cosmetic products, and in the textile industry.

Guanidine Carbonate industry is not concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the China, America, Europe, and India. Some of the key players dominating this market are HSCC, Vihita,FabriChem, Inc., AVATAR CORPORATION, Borealis, AlzChem AG, Hangzhou Xiangshun Chemical Products and others. Among them, China and United States accounted for more than 50% of the total sales of global Guanidine Carbonate. HSCC is the world leading manufacturer in global Guanidine Carbonate market with the market share of 15.33%.

Overall, the Guanidine Carbonate market performance is positive, the demands for guanidine carbonate is very urging worldwide, despite the weak economic environment.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Guanidine Carbonate raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Guanidine Carbonate.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The short on supply of Guanidine Carbonate in the market has had a positive impact but has been countered by the policy of the environment protection, resulting in uncertainty in the Guanidine Carbonate market.

In China, Guanidine Carbonate manufactures mainly include HSCC, Hangzhou Xiangshun Chemical Products, Changzhou Yiwen Chemical, Nanjing Oriental Pearl Chemicals and others.

China is the world’s largest producer of Guanidine Carbonate; as the same time, the consumption of Guanidine Carbonate in China grown gradually. In the result, Guanidine Carbonate in China was export-oriented until now.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Guanidine Carbonate 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Guanidine Carbonate 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Guanidine Carbonate 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 242.1 million in 2019. The market size of Guanidine Carbonate 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Guanidine Carbonate market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Guanidine Carbonate market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Guanidine Carbonate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Guanidine Carbonate market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Guanidine Carbonate market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Guanidine Carbonate market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Guanidine Carbonate market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Guanidine Carbonate market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

HSCC

Vihita

FabriChem

AVATAR

AlzChem

Hangzhou Xiangshun Chemical

Nanjing Oriental Pearl Chemicals

Shanghai Jucheng Chemical

Borealis

S.B. Organic

Guanidine Carbonate Breakdown Data by Type

Industry Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Guanidine Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Detergents: synergistic agent

Pharmaceuticals

