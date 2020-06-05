Covid-19 Impact on Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Starch blended biodegradable polymers are crystalline in nature, reasonably easy to process. These polymers are produced by combining starch and synthetic polymers. They represent the second largest category of biodegradable polymers.

The growth of the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market is driven by increase in usage of starch blended biodegradable polymer in food packaging, agriculture, and more. Use of these polymers has surpasses synthetic polymers, owing to their declining costs in the recent years, which has fueled the market growth. However, stringent government regulations in production of polymers will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer, including the following market information:

Global Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Novamont, Rodenburg Biopolymers, Nihon Cornstarch Corporation, BioGrade, Plantic Technologies, BASF, Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Biodegradable Starch

Durable Starch

Based on the Application:

Food Packaging

Agriculture

Medical

Others

