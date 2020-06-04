Global Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Is Expected to Grow at A CAGR of 6.1% From 2020 To 2027

Enzymatic wound debridement products comprise of papain, collagenase, fibrinolysis, and deoxyribonucleases. Papain is derived from the papaya fruit, collagenase form bacteria, and deoxyribonucleases and fibrinolysins from the bovine extracts. Technological advancement in the development of the enzymatic wound debridement products will further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Acute wounds are reigning the type segment for enzymatic wound debridement market. The acute wounds comprise of the following types of wounds such as lacerations, burns, incisions, and punctures, etc. which is experienced by human beings at least once during their lifetime. Chronic wounds are expected to record rapid market growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers worldwide. A constant rise in the number of surgeries performed throughput the globe further propel its market growth.

Browse the full report Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/enzymatic-wound-debridement-market

Collagenase is currently dominating the product segment for enzymatic wound debridement market. Collagenase products are highly popular among surgeons owing to its ability to promote the granulation process to enhance the epithelialization of skin cells. It is critical in shifting the wound healing process from the inflammatory stage to the proliferative stage. A constant rise in diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers worldwide drives its market growth. Papain is considered the most suitable option for tending large wounds manifesting sepsis and cellulite. It is either used in combination with urea or saline solution depending on the degree of tissue necrosis at the wound site.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for enzymatic wound debridement market. The key factor responsible for its market growth is the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers in the region. According to the recent statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 34.2 million people in the United States are suffering from diabetes. Furthermore, the presence of major players such as Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group, Plc., Medline Industries, Inc., etc. further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is in the 2nd position in the regional segment on account of the affordable reimbursement scenario for the enzymatic wound debridement products employed for the treatment of pressure ulcers in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. Significant increase in the acute wounds associated with domestic accidents and constant rise in the chronic wounds associated with diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers together drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of enzymatic wound debridements are Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Smith & Nephew, Plc., ConvaTec Group, Plc., Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Integra LifeSciences, PAUL HARTMANN Limited, Arobella Medical, LLC and Advancis Medical.

Market Key Takeaway:

Rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer worldwide

A constant rise in the number of surgeries performed worldwide

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the global healthcare agencies for the enzymatic wound debridement market

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald