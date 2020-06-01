In this report, the Global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fine-metal-mask-fmm-for-oled-displays-sales-market-report-2019



Fine Metal Mask (FMM) is a metal material board that is thinner than paper, and is a consumable core component for the production of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. FMM has many microscopic holes that are invisible to the naked eye. Its main role is to deposit RGB organic substances and form pixels during the OLED production process to ensure the resolution and yield of the panel. It is a core and challenging technology in the production of OLED displays, and it is expected to have high growth potential as a new market in the future.

As active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays quickly displace liquid crystal displays (LCDs) in smartphones, panel makers are rapidly adding new production capacity, accelerating the demand for the fine metal mask (FMM), a critical production component used to manufacture red-green-blue (RGB) AMOLEDs. The FMM market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 percent from $ 524.58 Million in 2019 to $ 2.28 billion in 2025.

This report studies the global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

By Company

Dai Nippon Printing (DNP)

Toppan Printing co., ltd

Sewoo incorporation

Poongwon

Athene

Wave Electronics

By Type

Etching

Electroforming

Multi Material Composite Method

By Application

Smartphone

TV

Others

By Region

United States

China

Japan

Europe

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-fine-metal-mask-fmm-for-oled-displays-sales-market-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald