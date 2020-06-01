Global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Fine Metal Mask (FMM) is a metal material board that is thinner than paper, and is a consumable core component for the production of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. FMM has many microscopic holes that are invisible to the naked eye. Its main role is to deposit RGB organic substances and form pixels during the OLED production process to ensure the resolution and yield of the panel. It is a core and challenging technology in the production of OLED displays, and it is expected to have high growth potential as a new market in the future.
As active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays quickly displace liquid crystal displays (LCDs) in smartphones, panel makers are rapidly adding new production capacity, accelerating the demand for the fine metal mask (FMM), a critical production component used to manufacture red-green-blue (RGB) AMOLEDs. The FMM market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 percent from $ 524.58 Million in 2019 to $ 2.28 billion in 2025.
This report studies the global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fine Metal Mask (FMM) for OLED Displays market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.
By Company
Dai Nippon Printing (DNP)
Toppan Printing co., ltd
Sewoo incorporation
Poongwon
Athene
Wave Electronics
By Type
Etching
Electroforming
Multi Material Composite Method
By Application
Smartphone
TV
Others
By Region
United States
China
Japan
Europe
South Korea
Southeast Asia
