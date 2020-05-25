COVID-19 Impact on Global Pain Relief Patches Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Pain Relief Patches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Pain Relief Patches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pain relief patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Pain Relief Patches, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Pain Relief Patches industry.

The classification of Pain Relief Patches includes Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Indomethacin Patches, Counter-Irritant Patches, Fentanyl Patches and other, and the proportion of Counter-Irritant Patches in 2016 is about 34.8%.

Transdermal pain-relieving patches frequently contain lidocaine and can promise pain relief from chronic symptoms. The over-the-counter topical pain patches listed below are ideal for providing temporary relief for mild to moderate pain symptoms. These medicated adhesive patches typically come in two varieties of analgesic patches: counter-irritant and fentanyl patches.

China region is the largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, with a production market share nearly 39.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, enjoying production market share nearly 29.9% in 2016.

China is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following China, North America is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 16.6%.

Market competition is intense. Hisamitsu, Mylan, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pain Relief Patches 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Pain Relief Patches 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Pain Relief Patches 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 5525.1 million in 2019. The market size of Pain Relief Patches 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Pain Relief Patches market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Pain Relief Patches market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Pain Relief Patches market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Pain Relief Patches market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Pain Relief Patches market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hisamitsu

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Actavis

Lingrui

Teikoku Seiyaku

Sanofi

Novartis

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

GSK

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier

BLUE-EMU

Pain Relief Patches Breakdown Data by Type

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Indomethacin Patches

Counter-Irritant Patches

Fentanyl Patches

Other

Pain Relief Patches Breakdown Data by Application

OTC

Rx

