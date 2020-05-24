Covid-19 Impact on Global Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules, Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Global Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Global Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Wi-Fi module, also known as the serial port Wi-Fi module, belongs to the Internet of Things transmission layer. Its function is to convert the serial port or TTL level to an embedded module that conforms to the Wi-Fi wireless network communication standard. The built-in wireless network protocol IEEE802.11b.gn Protocol stack and TCP / IP protocol stack. The traditional hardware equipment embedded in the Wi-Fi module can directly use Wi-Fi to connect to the Internet, which is an important part of implementing wireless smart home, M2M and other Internet of Things applications

Bluetooth module is a PCBA board with integrated Bluetooth function for short-range wireless communication. It is divided into Bluetooth data module and Bluetooth voice module by function. The Bluetooth module refers to the basic circuit set of chips integrated with Bluetooth function. It is used for wireless network communication and can be roughly divided into three types: data transmission module, Bluetooth audio module, Bluetooth audio + data combo module and so on. Generally, modules have the property of semi-finished products, which are processed on the basis of chips to make subsequent applications simpler.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules Market

Prior to COVID-19, the market for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules industry.

Global Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules Scope and Segment

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Murata

ST Microelectronics

Espressif Systems

USI (Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai))

TAIYO YUDEN

AzureWave Technologies

Texas Instruments

Laird Connectivity

Hangzhou BroadLink Technology

B+B SmartWorx (Advantech)

Broadcom

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Cisco Systems

Huawei

Ruijie Networks

Shenzhen Hailingke Electronics

Hangzhou Lierda Technology

Microchip Technology

Silicon Labs

MI (Xiaomi)

Shanghai MXCHIP Information Technology

Intel

Redpine Signals

Shenzhen Longsys Electronics

Marvell (NXP Semiconductors)

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules Breakdown Data by Type

Wi-Fi Modules

Bluetooth Modules

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules Breakdown Data by Application

Smart Appliances

Handheld Mobile Devices

Medical and Industrial Testing

Instruments

Smart Grid

Router

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Modules market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

