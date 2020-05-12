Key Emerging Trends In Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Size 2019-Industry Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects 2025

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 840.39 million to an estimated value of USD 6432.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market. This report also offers you market size, industry growth, share, development trends, prodsuct demand, investment plans, business idea and forecasts to 2026.

Some Of The Leading Companies That Are Operating in the Healthcare Fraud Detection Industry are: IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro.

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

A Synopsis of the regional landscape of the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market: Healthcare fraud detection is specially designed to prevent healthcare frauds, abuse and waste so that any unauthorized payment and benefits can be avoided. They are usually used to avoid misrepresenting dates, falsification of data by physicians, submitting claims for services not provided etc. Increasing fraudulent activities in healthcare is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Product launch:

• In February 2018, DOJs Healthcare fraud unit announced the launch of their new data analytics team so that they can manage the health care frauds. The main aim is to see address and manage the new frauds trends in the country.

• In June 2018, Wipro Limited announced the launch of their end-to-end solution to address the issue of fraud, waste, and abuse in healthcare insurance which will also have Opera Solutions’ powerful AI and machine. This new solution examines the audits, recovery follow up, payment posting and adjustments. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the number of false risk rates and improve the high- risk claims.

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Component

• Services

• Software

By Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Models

• On-Demand Delivery Models

By Type

• Descriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

By Application

• Insurance Claims Review

o Post payment Review

o Prepayment Review

• Payment Integrity

• Other Application

By End- User

• Private Insurance Payers

• Public/Government Agencies

• Third-Party Service Providers

• Employers

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

• Current and future of global Healthcare Fraud Detection market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

• Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

• The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Report includes Major TOC points:

1 Introduction

o Objectives Of The Study

o Market Definition

o Overview Of Global Diabetic Assays Market

o Limitations

o Markets Covered

2Market Segmentation

• 2.1 Markets Covered

• 2.2 Geographical Scope

• 2.3 Years Considered For The Study

• 2.4 Currency And Pricing

• 2.5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

• 2.6 Multivariate Modelling

• 2.7 Products Lifeline Curve

• 2.8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

• 2.9 DBMR Market Position Grid

• 2.1 Vendor Share Analysis

• 2.11 Secondary Sources

• 2.12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

• 3.1 Drivers

• …..

3.3 Opportunities

• 3.3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

• 3.3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

• 3.3.3 Rise In Awareness Among The Population

• 3.3.4 Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

• ….

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Diabetic Assays Market, By Type

8 Global Diabetic Assays Market, by disease type

9 Global Diabetic Assays Market, By Deployment

10 Global Diabetic Assays Market, By End User

11 Global Diabetic Assays Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Diabetic Assays Market, By Geography

13 Global Diabetic Assays Market, Company Landscape

• 13.1 Company Share Analysis: Global

• 13.2 Company Share Analysis: North America

• 13.3 company share analysis: Europe

• 13.4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

• 14.1.1 Company Snapshot

• 14.1.2 Revenue Analysis

• 14.1.3 Company Share Analysis

• 14.1.4 Product Portfolio

• 14.1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

Customization of the Report:

• All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

• All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

