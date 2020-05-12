Global large format display (LFD) market Strategies, Industry Verticals Forecast to 2025 | Samsung Electronics, Planar Systems, Christie Digital Systems, and so on

In June 2019, Sony Corporation acquired Mido holdings, a leading Swiss network virtualization developer. This acquisition will enable the company to utilize Mido’s virtualization technologies with their own image sensor technology to configure a virtual environment which combines multiple edge devices equipped with the image sensors. This will further allow the company to offer edge-computing products which will be able to be connected with the cloud systems

Global large format display (LFD) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Surging applications for flexible displays and significant innovations in OLED & Direct View Fine Pixel LED displays across the globe will propel the overall large format display (LFD) market growth.

The Large Format Display market is highly fragmented. By offering a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by companies, this Large Format Display industry analysis report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design strategies to improve their market share.

Large format displays (LFDs) are the flat screens which have a very sleek and minimal design. This in return allows several businesses to display various presentations and messages to their visitors and customers. These are majorly used for both outdoor and indoor purposes. Growing availability of several types of displays equipped with essential advanced features coupled with rising demand for power efficient displays will enhance the overall market expansion over the forecast time frame.

Some of the eminent industry players operating in the Large Format Display Market are Samsung Electronics, Planar Systems, Christie Digital Systems, ViewSonic US, AUO, AOTO Electronics, BenQ Corporation, LG Display, NEC Corporation, Sharp Electronics Corporation USA, Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Barco, ViewSonic Asia Pacific, BenQ North America, Sony, E INK HOLDINGS INC., AOTO Electronics, AU Optronics Corporation America, Unilumin Group, Unilumin USA, TPV, E Ink Corporation, BenQ America Corp., BenQ Asia Pacific Corporation, BenQ Europe, AUO, ViewSonic Europe, Deepsky Corporation Limited, eyevis, VTRON Technologies Ltd and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, LG Display Co. Ltd. announced its production joint venture of OLED in Guangzhou city in China which will be established with USD 2.2 billion won in capital. LG Display Co. Ltd. will control a share of around 70 per cent and the remaining 30 percent share will be owned by Guangzhou Economic & Technological Development District. The respective joint venture enabled the company to diversify and strengthen its geographical presence and business foothold across China

Key Market Segmentation of Large format displays (LFDs) Market

Display Type

Video Wall

Standalone

Technology

LED-Backlit LCD

Direct-View LED

OLED

E-Paper

Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-user

Commercial

Infrastructural

Institutional

Industrial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

